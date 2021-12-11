FPJ Explains: Why did Saudi Arabia ban Tablighi Jamaat?

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs has called the Tablighi Jamaat "one of the gates of terrorism" and directed the mosques to warn people against associating with them during the Friday sermon. In a series of tweets, the country's Minister of Islamic Affairs said the Tablighi Jamaat poses "a danger to society".

"His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh The preachers of mosques and mosques in which Friday prayers are temporarily held, by dedicating the next Friday sermon 6/5/1443 AH to warn against (the Tablighi and Da’wah group), which is called (the Beloved)," the Ministry said.

Further, the Ministry said the Friday sermons should include topics like: 1. Declaration of the misguidance, deviation and danger of this group, and that it is one of the gates of terrorism, even if they claim otherwise. 2. Mention their most prominent mistakes. 3. Mention their danger to society. 4. Statement that affiliation with partisan groups, including (the Tablighi and Da’wah Group) is prohibited in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

What is Tablighi Jamaat?

Tablighi Jamaat is a Sunni Islamic missionary movement. It literally means a society for spreading the faith. It aims to reach out to ordinary Muslims and revive their faith, particularly in matters of ritual, dress, and personal behaviour.

Who is the founder of Tablighi Jamaat?

Prominet Islamic scholar Muhammad Ilyas al-Kandhlawi is the founder of Tablighi Jamaat. He founded the movement in 1927 in Mewat.

While working among the people of Mewat, Muhammad Ilyas al-Kandhlawi often questioned how Islam could be renewed, outside of education. According to a report, he decided that only with “physical movement” away from one’s original place, could one leave behind one’s “Esteem for life and its comfort” for the cause of God. Reportedly, he began bringing Meo Muslims, who were largely practicing Hindu traditions, back into the fold of traditional Islam. He also trained several young men from Deoband and Saharanpur and sent them to Mewat

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 06:30 PM IST