FPJ Explains: What prompted China to boycott H&M, Nike and other big brands?

Several prominent Western brands have ended up in China's bad books recently, with the Asian nation announcing sanctions over what it has dubbed "lies and disinformation" about its role in Xinjiang.

Burberry, H&M, Nike, Adidas and several other companies are now facing flak over their decision to stop buying cotton from the northwestern Chinese region. Numerous companies have citied human rights concerns. The concern is not new. For several years now, many countries have flagged cotton sourced from the area, contending that the Uighur minority in the area are being persecuted and recruited for forced labour.

A Center for Global Policy report from mid-December 2020 contends that there is significant evidence that the cotton is "tainted" by human rights abuse. "The evidence shows that in 2018, three Uyghur regions alone mobilized at least 570,000 persons into cotton-picking operations through the government’s coercive labor training and transfer scheme. Xinjiang’s total labor transfer of ethnic minorities into cotton picking likely exceeds that figure by several hundred thousand," reads an excerpt from the Executive Summary of the report.