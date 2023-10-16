Four Seasons Hotel Denies Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Is Living At Their Doha Facility; Check Post

Ismail Haniyeh is the head of the militant group Hamas' political bureau | X

Hours after several netizens and journalists took to X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, was living or staying at Four Seasons Hotel in Qatar's Doha, the Canadian-based luxury hospitality company denied that the Hamas leader was living at their Four Seasons Hotel in Doha. "We can confirm that Ismail Haniyeh is not living at or staying at Four Seasons Hotel Doha," said the luxury hotel brand in a statement.

We can confirm that Ismail Haniyeh is not living at or staying at Four Seasons Hotel Doha. — Four Seasons Hotels (@FourSeasons) October 15, 2023

Ismail Haniyeh is the head of the militant group Hamas' political bureau and on Saturday said that there will be no migration from Gaza or the West Bank, after Israel asked those living in Gaza's West Bank to vacate the area in what many term as a warning before Israel launches land operations against Hamas following the massacre of over 1,200 Israeli citizens by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

Reacting to the statement, a user said, "As Israel calling on Palestinian civilians to evacuate from Gaza city, Hamas cheif Haniyeh said in televised speech just now: 'no to displacement from Gaza, and no to displacement from Gaza to Egypt.' Haniyeh is currently at the Four Seasons hotel in Doha, paid for by Qatar."

As Israel calling on Palestinian civilians to evacuate from Gaza city, Hamas cheif Haniyeh said in televised speech just now: “no to displacement from Gaza, and no to displacement from Gaza to Egypt.”



Haniyeh is currently at the Four Seasons hotel in Doha, paid for by Qatar. pic.twitter.com/HUTedTKO37 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 14, 2023

"Just remember Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh lives in luxury in Doha, Qatar Four Seasons Hotel, flies luxury private jets & enjoys the financial support of Islamic Republic of Iran, Qatar & Turkey. Let them take the “Gaza civilians,” wrote another user and shared pictures of Ismail Haniyeh.

Just remember Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh lives in luxury in Doha, Qatar Four Seasons Hotel, flies luxury private jets & enjoys the financial support of Islamic Republic of Iran, Qatar & Turkey.



Let them take the “Gaza civilians”. pic.twitter.com/I9oP3jtHUc — Ellie Cohanim (@EllieCohanim) October 15, 2023

"Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, has reportedly stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel in Doha, Qatar in the past. People have been wondering if he’s staying there now, but the Four Seasons Hotel company says he is not," said another user.

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, has reportedly stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel in Doha, Qatar in the past.



People have been wondering if he’s staying there now, but the Four Seasons Hotel company says he is not. pic.twitter.com/r1u7jHUaSu — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 15, 2023

Israel's operation against Hamas

Following the October 7 attack on Israeli soil by Hamas terorrists that resulted in the death of over 1,200 Israeli nationals and people on their soil, over 2,000 people including Hamas group members and Palestinians have died in the attack by Israel on Gaza strip.

