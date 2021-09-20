Eight killed, others injured as student opens fire in Russia’s Perm State University; shooter neutralised

Eight people were killed on Monday and several others injured after a student opened fire in Russia's Perm University. According to Russian media reports, the shooter has been neutralised. The weapon in question was said to be lethal.

While there appears to be some variance in the data regarding the number of victims, reports quoting the Health Ministry of the Perm region had initially reported that there were 14 people wounded. It is unclear if any of them have since succumbed to their injuries.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 01:58 PM IST