Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's security withdrawn from his Bani Gala mansion

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan no longer has any security officials at his Bani Gala mansion as Islamabad police asked its officers to leave the property on Friday.

One Deputy Superintendent and 170 police personnel were deployed at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's home, according to reports. But police from the city or other provinces cannot be deployed in Khan's absence.

Khan reportedly hasn't been staying at the mansion for the past several months.

“Bani Gala is the former prime minister’s private residence. He has not been staying in Islamabad for the past several months,” a spokesperson for the capital's police said sharing the reason for the security’s withdrawal with Geo News.

PTI leader Shibli Faraz, while talking to the media, confirmed the news and said that a latter had been received from the Punjab govt in which the security of Khan has been withdrawn.

'Security is Imran Khan's right'

Faraz added that the ex-PM's security "is his right" and that "if something happens to Imran Khan, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and puppet government will be responsible."

Khan had recently accused former President and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate him by giving a contract to a terrorist outfit.

Notably, Imran Khan was shot at in Wazirabad on November 23 while he was leading an "Azadi March" against the PML-N demanding snap polls.

