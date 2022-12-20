Imran Khan audio leak: 'Badtameez, you have sored my b****, I am in pain' says woman in alleged phone call

Pakistan: Imran Khan's PTI members to resign from all assemblies |

Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister, is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. Imran Khan can allegedly be heard having a vulgar conversation with an anonymous woman over the phone, according to purported audio call as reported in Pakistani media.

The claimed 'call recording leak' has stunned the Islamic country. According to reports, Imran Khan can be heard having an "adult chat" with a woman in the call tape that was leaked. The initial publication of Imran Khan's phone recordings was made on a Pakistani journalist named Syed Ali Haider's YouTube account.

The woman in the audio call is heard saying that she can't come to meet him the same day as her "private parts are in pain" and could possibly meet him the next day if her health permits. To which he says, " will see if it's possible as my family, children are coming. I will try to get their visit can be delayed. I will let you know tomorrow"

The recording is from Pakistan's PMO office, according to a few Pakistani news websites. In addition, Pakistani newspapers claim that Imran Khan was heard having an intimate conversation with a woman. Imran Khan has changed into Emraan Hashmi in the claimed sex call leak, a Pakistani journalist by the name of Naila Inayat wrote on Twitter.