Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan marries for the 3rd time, husband is 13 years younger to her

Pakistan: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife and Pakistani-British journalist Reham Khan got married for the third time on Friday. She married Mirza Bilal, an actor who is 13 years younger to her.

Many congratulations to Mohtarma @RehamKhan1 and Mirza Bilal Baig on their marriage. pic.twitter.com/wz9G3H9G2w — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) December 23, 2022

Announced her marriage on Twitter

Reham announced her third wedding on her Twitter handle. She shared a picture showing two hands held with a caption of 'Just Married' on it.

Married twice earlier

Reham Khan was first married to Ijaz Rehman, a Pakistani psychiactrist. After her divorce in 2005, she later married former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2014 and got divorced in 2015.

Stated she is open to marry again

Reham stated that she is open to marrying again even after having two failed marriages. She claimed of being ready to marry again at her visit to a Pakistani YouTube show 'G Sarkar' in July.

When asked about her marriage plans, she concluded that she is open to finding love and getting married once again.