Islamabad Blast Video: Suicide bomber blows himself up near an upscale market, cop dies

Pakistan: Suicide bomber blows himself up near an upscale market in Islamabad, cop dies; visuals surface |

Islamabad Blast News: On Friday morning, a bomb blast took place in the I-10/4 district of Islamabad, according to Pakistan television reports. As per some reports, this was a suicide attack.

The police stopped a taxi at the checkpoint where the men were sitting, and as soon as the police stopped the car, the suicide bomber blew himself up.

According to Geo news report, a cop was injured in the explosion and later succumbed at a hospital later. Reportedly, the slain cop attempted to stop the car and attempted to nab the suspect.

So we are again entering in an other challenging time. Appreciated efforts of #IslamabadPolice for hunting such cowards who want to destroy peace of #Pakistan. sympathies for those who injured in this incident. May Allah protect us all. Ameen #Islamabad pic.twitter.com/SIOBWD5VEA — anwar (@anwarulhaq75) December 23, 2022

Reportedly, the security personnel have cordoned off the area and have launched a probe. Currently, it is unclear what caused the explosion.

Suicide bomber detonated himself soon after taxi was stopped

"A suicide bomber aboard the vehicle detonated himself soon after the car stopped near the officers," Islamabad Police said.

In the tweet, the police further said that citing initial reports one policeman, identified as Head Constable Adeel Hussain, was killed in the incident.

"Police officers have reached the spot along with a heavy contingent. More details will be communicated," the police said in a statement.

Earlier, Dawn reported that television footage showed fiery wreckage of a vehicle -- supposedly the source of the explosion -- with a large number of police personnel at the scene was seen.

The broadcaster said the vehicle went off as police flagged it for checking.

A day ago, Islamabad police issued a statement, saying its Eagle Squad had checked 2,024 suspicious persons, motorcycles, and vehicles as part of a security measure, especially in the aftermath of the new wave of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

"It will be ensured that no incident of law and order or terrorism takes place in the city. Citizens are requested to cooperate with the police and inform about suspected people," a police spokesperson had said.