Former Miss Pakistan World dies in US car crash

Washington: Former Miss Pakistan World Zanib Naveed died in a car crash in Maryland, US, Maryland State Police has said. Naveed was driving a 2018 Mercedes CL2 on Sunday in Prince George's County when she struck a curb and overturned her car into oncoming traffic, as per a statement by Maryland State Police."Shortly before 11:40 pm Sunday, troopers from the College Park Barrack responded on a report of an overturned vehicle in the area of Baltimore Avenue (Route 1) at the Inter-County Connector (MD Route 200)," the statement read.

Naveed was ejected from her vehicle and declared dead at the scene. The New York resident was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the incident and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The preliminary investigation determined that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Naveed was crowned Miss Pakistan World in 2012 in Toronto, Canada.