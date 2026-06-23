Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Justifies Military Actions Against Lebanon, Alleges Covert Support For Iranian Protesters | Videos | AFP

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has defended Israel's military actions and security policies, arguing that the country faces persistent threats from hostile groups in the region and must take necessary measures to protect its citizens.

Speaking during a recent interview, Bennett said Israel is surrounded by adversaries who seek to harm the country and its people. He asserted that Israel has both the right and the obligation to defend itself against such threats, particularly in the context of ongoing tensions involving Lebanon and regional armed groups.

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Bennett also emphasised Israel's relationship with the United States, describing the two countries as long-standing allies. However, he stressed that Israel is not a "client state" and must make independent decisions regarding its national security and defence.

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In another notable revelation, Bennett claimed that during his tenure he initiated efforts to acquire and covertly transfer tens of thousands of Starlink internet receivers into Iran. According to him, the objective was to help maintain internet connectivity and communication networks during periods when Iranian authorities shut down internet access amid anti-government protests.

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Bennett alleged that such infrastructure would have enabled protesters to remain connected, coordinate demonstrations and challenge the Iranian government more effectively. He further claimed that the initiative was discontinued by the current Israeli government after he left office.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions across the Middle East, with regional conflicts, security concerns and relations between the United States, Israel and Iran continuing to shape geopolitical developments.