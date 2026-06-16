'Without Me, There Would Be No Israel': Trump's Sharp Message To Netanyahu During Qatar Meeting | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump delivered one of his most striking statements on Israel during a bilateral meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, declaring that Israel's survival is deeply tied to American support.

"Without the US, there'd be no Israel," Trump said, before going a step further by adding, "Without me there would be no Israel, because no other president was willing to do what I did."

The remarks came amid discussions on the newly announced US-Iran agreement and rising tensions across the Middle East.

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Meeting in Evian-les-Bains, Trump and Sheikh Tamim focused on the regional implications of Washington's breakthrough agreement with Tehran.

The US President expressed confidence that the deal would succeed and suggested future negotiations could be easier than the initial phase. Rejecting rumours that Washington would financially support Iran under the arrangement, Trump called such claims "ridiculous" and described the agreement as a "fair" and "good" deal.

Qatar's Emir welcomed the agreement, saying it has the potential to bring positive change across the Middle East.

Thanking Trump for his leadership during a critical period, Sheikh Tamim said the momentum created by the agreement could pave the way for greater regional stability if diplomatic efforts continue.

The Qatari leader also reiterated Doha's commitment to mediation, stressing that Qatar remains ready to assist allies whenever called upon.

Trump commended Qatar for its role during the crisis and praised the Gulf nation for navigating difficult regional dynamics despite its proximity to Iran.

Describing Qatar's conduct as courageous and effective, the US President said Washington was highly impressed by how Doha handled the situation and contributed to diplomatic efforts.

While celebrating the Iran breakthrough, Trump openly criticised Israel's military strike on Beirut that occurred shortly before the agreement was finalised.

The US President revealed that he was unhappy with the timing of the operation and had conveyed his displeasure directly to Israeli officials.

"I didn't like that, not at all," Trump said, referring to the attack that took place just hours before the signing of the agreement.

His comments exposed rare public tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv during a sensitive diplomatic moment.

Despite describing his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as strong, Trump suggested that the Israeli leader needs to exercise greater caution regarding Lebanon.

The US President argued that the conflict involving Hezbollah remains a secondary challenge compared to broader regional concerns involving Iran and expressed confidence that the US-Iran deal would survive even if tensions escalate elsewhere.

The meeting underscored Qatar's growing role as a regional mediator and highlighted the Biden-era diplomatic shift under Trump toward direct engagement with Iran.

As Washington pushes ahead with the agreement, Trump's comments on Israel's reliance on US support and his criticism of recent Israeli military actions are likely to reverberate across the region, adding a new dimension to an already complex geopolitical landscape.