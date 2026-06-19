Israel, Hezbollah Agree To Ceasefire After Fresh Clashes, Says US Official

Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire beginning at 4 p.m. local time on Friday, according to a senior US official cited by Reuters, marking a significant attempt to halt renewed fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border amid wider regional diplomatic efforts.

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The reported truce comes shortly after a broader diplomatic breakthrough involving the United States and Iran, raising hopes of de-escalation in the Middle East. According to Reuters, the ceasefire was reached following fresh exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and the Iran-backed militant group. Negotiators from the United States and Qatar reportedly played a key role in brokering the agreement with assistance from Iran.

Before the ceasefire announcement, Hezbollah accused Israel of repeatedly violating previous truce arrangements. The group alleged that Israeli forces attempted to advance toward the Ali al-Taher hill area in southern Lebanon and claimed its fighters confronted the move. Hezbollah further accused Israel of targeting villages and civilian areas during the confrontation.

Israel, however, struck a stern tone. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah would pay a “very heavy price” for any violation of the ceasefire. Following a high-level security meeting with defence officials and military commanders, he reportedly instructed the Israeli military to respond forcefully to threats from the group.

The ceasefire remains fragile, with reports indicating that military activity continued around the time the truce was due to take effect. Reuters reported that Israeli strikes were carried out shortly after the ceasefire’s scheduled start, underscoring the volatility of the situation despite diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.