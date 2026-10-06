Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar Health Update: Indian Embassy Says He Is ‘Making Steady Progress’

Indian-origin flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is making steady progress and recovering from injuries sustained in an attack onboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said in a health update.

In a post on X, the embassy said Machchhar “continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health” and assured that it remains in close contact with his family, doctors and local authorities.

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“The Embassy remains in close touch with his family, doctors & local authorities, extending all possible assistance,” the embassy said.

It also thanked people for their prayers and wished the pilot a speedy recovery.

Machchhar was seriously injured during an incident onboard a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv last month. The incident reportedly involved a confrontation inside the cockpit, following which the flight was diverted to Saudi Arabia.

The pilot’s condition had prompted concern in India, with the Indian Embassy maintaining contact with his family and coordinating assistance.