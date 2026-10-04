'I Had One Last Fight Left In Me': Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar Recounts Cockpit Attack To Netanyahu |

New Delhi: Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar has recounted the terrifying moments inside the cockpit of Flight FZ1073 during a phone/video call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing how he fought back against his co-pilot after allegedly being attacked at cruising altitude.

Machchhar, an Indian pilot, told Netanyahu that he was severely injured during the September 30 incident but managed to summon what he called his “one last fight” to open the cockpit door and allow passengers and crew to intervene.

The Boeing 737 MAX was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv with around 174 people on board when the incident unfolded roughly 2–2.5 hours into the flight at an altitude of about 33,000–35,000 feet.

'There Was A Big Blow To The Back Of My Head'

According to Machchhar's account, the co-pilot, identified in reports as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, stood up and said he wanted to pray. Machchhar said this was not unusual, and he continued looking ahead out of respect.

However, after around four or five minutes, he was suddenly struck from behind.

“Suddenly, after four or five minutes, there was a big blow to the back of my head,” Machchhar told Netanyahu.

Initially, he thought the aircraft itself had suffered catastrophic damage. But as the blows continued, he realised that the danger was coming from the person inside the cockpit.

“The blows kept coming, one after the other,” he recalled, saying his vision became severely blurred as he struggled to understand what was happening.

'I Opened The Door, He Shut It'

Machchhar said he tried to fight back while the aircraft began pitching sharply downward. His memories of the struggle were fragmented, but he recalled managing to open the cockpit door once, only for the co-pilot to shut it again.

Passengers and crew outside were reportedly attempting to gain access to the cockpit, while Machchhar lay injured on the floor.

He said he could hear the sound of the aircraft diving and people screaming outside. The cockpit door could be opened from inside using a simple twist mechanism, he explained, while those outside were trying to enter the access code.

Despite his injuries and disorientation, Machchhar said his experience as a pilot allowed him to understand what was happening to the aircraft even with his eyes closed.

'I Had That One Last Fight Left In Me'

Machchhar told Netanyahu that he realised he had to make another attempt to reach the cockpit door.

“I had that one last fight left in me… call it personal or call it for people… if I don’t do it, I’m going to die,” he said.

“That’s when I pushed against everything, I gave everything that I had, and just went for the door and opened the door.”

Passengers and crew waiting outside then rushed into the cockpit.

The captain had previously given a similar account to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his hospital bed. In that account, he described being badly injured, sensing the aircraft's descent and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa as he gathered the strength to open the door.

Passengers Help Overpower The Attacker

Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayun, along with other passengers and crew members, rushed into the cockpit after the door opened.

Hayun later described seeing Machchhar bloodied on the floor near the door, while the attacker was positioned around the controls and allegedly attempting to damage the aircraft's instruments.

Hayun restrained the co-pilot in a chokehold and, with the help of others, subdued and tied him using a headphone cable, according to accounts of the incident.

As the aircraft was still descending, Hayun also pulled back on the controls to help level the plane. He reportedly joked to Netanyahu that he knew what to do because he watches Mayday, also known as Air Crash Investigation.

Off-duty pilots among the passengers subsequently helped take control of the aircraft.

The plane was eventually diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar Injured, Co-Pilot Arrested

Machchhar suffered serious injuries during the attack and was initially treated in Saudi Arabia before being taken to Abu Dhabi for further medical care.

The aircraft had reportedly plunged more than 14,000–17,000 feet during the incident before being stabilised. Different accounts have given slightly varying figures for the duration and extent of the descent.

The co-pilot was arrested and interrogated by Saudi authorities after the emergency landing. Investigations into his motive were continuing.

Israeli officials had earlier described the incident as a possible deliberate attempt to bring down the aircraft and praised Machchhar for fighting back despite his injuries.

Netanyahu Calls Machchhar 'A Hero'

During the call, Netanyahu praised the Indian captain for his actions under extreme circumstances.

“I’m amazed at your courage, at your coolness of judgment under impossible conditions,” Netanyahu told him, calling Machchhar “a hero for Israel, India and the entire world.”

The Israeli prime minister said Machchhar had saved numerous lives and credited him with playing a crucial role in preventing a potential catastrophe.

Netanyahu also invited Machchhar to participate in Israel's Independence Day ceremony by lighting a torch, describing it as a rare honour generally reserved for Israeli citizens. He suggested that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could also be involved in the gesture.

Machchhar, however, has emphasised that he was not alone in preventing the disaster. He said he was fighting for his own survival but also knew that he could not allow the other passengers to die, while stressing the role played by those who entered the cockpit and helped overpower the attacker.

For Machchhar, the incident has since become a journey of recovery. Despite the physical and psychological trauma, he has expressed confidence about healing and moving forward.