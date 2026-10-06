Israeli Singer Dedicates Shah Rukh Khan's 'Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai' Song To Captain Smit Machchhar - VIDEO |

An Israeli-American musician has paid a heartfelt tribute to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar following the shocking mid-air attack aboard a Flydubai flight, choosing a Bollywood song to express his gratitude.

Musician Itay Benda learned and performed Shah Rukh Khan’s popular Hindi song “Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai” especially as a tribute to Machchhar and Indians across the world. Sharing the performance online, Benda described it as his “small way of saying thank you”.

The unusual musical tribute has since attracted attention on social media, with several users appreciating Benda’s decision to learn a Hindi song and dedicate it to the Indian pilot.

Itay Benda sings Shah Rukh Khan song for Captain Smit

Benda’s rendition of “Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai”, originally sung by Roop Kumar Rathore, struck a chord with Indian viewers.

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The song features in Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Its lyrics and emotional tone made it a fitting choice for Benda’s message of gratitude.

Social media users praised both the choice of song and Benda’s effort to sing in Hindi.

“The most apt song chosen to give praise and thanks to Capt Smit. What a touching effort to show your love and appreciation,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Thank you very much from an Indian for singing such an appropriate song.”

“Very appropriate song for the occasion and you sing very well with good Hindi. Thank from all my Indian friends,” a third user said.

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Captain Smit Machchhar Praised After Flydubai Flight Attack

Benda’s tribute comes days after Captain Machchhar was injured in a disturbing incident aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073.

The flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when the Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar with a knife and attempted to interfere with the aircraft’s controls.

Despite being injured, Machchhar reportedly confronted the co-pilot and helped prevent the situation from escalating further. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

There were 174 people aboard the flight, and all passengers and crew survived the incident.