Florida: Watch drone footage of Hurricane Fiona's destructive 50-foot-high waves

HomeWorldFlorida: Watch drone footage of Hurricane Fiona's destructive 50-foot-high waves

Category 4 hurricane Fiona's waves surpassed 50 feet and the winds gusting over 100 miles per hour (160.93 kmh) were captured in drone footage

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative image of Hurricane Fiona that was captured in saildrone | Twitter

A Saildrone (a company that manufactures and develops maritime drones) captured rare and dramatic footage of a Category 4 hurricane as it approached near Bermuda on Thursday; the hurricane originated in the Atlantic Ocean.

With the help of a saildrone that was flying through the center of the cyclone, Hurricane Fiona is said to be one of the biggest storms of the Atlantic season. The images and videos of this powerful hurricane show us the powerful force of the storm.

The hurricane was approximately 300 miles away from Bermuda. A drone captured the video of the waves surpassing 50 feet and the winds gusting over 100 miles per hour (160.93 kmh). The vehicle sways and lunges on the churning surface of the water as torrential rain and foreboding sea spray swirl. The ocean appeared like a mountain, as can be seen in the footage that was captured by the saildrone.  

