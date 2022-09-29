Florida: Watch drone footage of Hurricane Fiona's destructive 50-foot-high waves

Representative image of Hurricane Fiona that was captured in saildrone | Twitter

A Saildrone (a company that manufactures and develops maritime drones) captured rare and dramatic footage of a Category 4 hurricane as it approached near Bermuda on Thursday; the hurricane originated in the Atlantic Ocean.

INCREDIBLE: Rare footage of ocean drone swaying and lunging amid Category 4 #Fiona's 50 FOOT WAVES just released by @saildrone and @NOAA.



Full story/background: https://t.co/fh6UrALkXG pic.twitter.com/4s4dSRF51m — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) September 22, 2022

With the help of a saildrone that was flying through the center of the cyclone, Hurricane Fiona is said to be one of the biggest storms of the Atlantic season. The images and videos of this powerful hurricane show us the powerful force of the storm.

Incredible photo and significant wave height time series from Saildrone in Hurricane Fiona. Significant wave heights near 50 ft were recorded. pic.twitter.com/l6PQmgNoNm — NHC_TAFB (@NHC_TAFB) September 22, 2022

The hurricane was approximately 300 miles away from Bermuda. A drone captured the video of the waves surpassing 50 feet and the winds gusting over 100 miles per hour (160.93 kmh). The vehicle sways and lunges on the churning surface of the water as torrential rain and foreboding sea spray swirl. The ocean appeared like a mountain, as can be seen in the footage that was captured by the saildrone.