Florence Nightingale Birth Anniversary: Interesting facts of the OG nurse

Florence Nightingale was an English social reformer, statistician and the Founder of Modern Nursing. She became fairly known while serving as a manager and trainer of nurses during the Crimean War.
Interesting facts about the Founder of Modern Nursing:
Florence was born on 12 May 1860 into a wealthy and well connected British family.
Florence was educated by her father. She and her older sister Parthenope benefited from their father's advanced ideas about women's education.
Florence displayed an extraordinary ability for collecting and analysing data which she would use to great effect in later life.
During the Crimean War, Florence Nightingale organised care for wounded soldiers at Constantinople.
Florence gave nursing a favourable reputation.
She became an icon of Victorian culture especially in the persona of "The Lady with the Lamp" making rounds of wounded soldiers.
Nightingale believed that God was calling out to her to devote her life to the service of others.
Her mother and sister were against her decision of becoming a nurse.
As a young woman, Nightingale was described as attractive, slender and graceful. While her demeanour was often severe, she was said to be very charming and to possess a radiant smile.
Her most persistent suitor was the politician and poet Richard Monckton Milnes, but after a nine-year courtship she rejected him as she was convinced that marriage would interfere with her ability to follow her calling to nursing.
Nightingale rescued a juvenile little owl from a group of children who were tormenting it, and she named the owl Athena. Nightingale often carried Athena in her pocket, until the pet died.
Nightingale was of the opinion that women craved sympathy and were not as capable as men. However, she did have several important and long-lasting friendships with women.
Some scholars of Nightingale's life believe that she remained chaste for her entire life, perhaps because she felt a religious calling to her career.
Florence Nightingale died peacefully in her sleep in her room at 10 South Street, Mayfair, London, on 13 August 1910, at the age of 90.
