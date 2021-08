As many as five rockets were fired at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International airport on Monday, even as evacuations draw to a close. According to reports quoting an US official, they were intercepted by a missile defense system installed at the airport. It was not immediately clear who had launched the attack.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 10:29 AM IST