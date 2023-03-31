Fauja Singh: All you need to know about the Sikh marathon runner | File

Born on April 1, 1911, retired marathon runner and British Sikh Fauja Singh is of Punjabi-Indian ancestry. He has broken a number of world records in multiple age brackets.

His personal best time for the marathon was 6 hours and 2 minutes in the 2003 London Marathon, and his marathon best, claimed for age groups 90 and over, was 5 hours and 40 minutes at the 2003 Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

Singh rose to prominence at the age of 89

Fauja Singh rose to prominence in 2,000 when, at the age of 89, he completed the arduous 26.2 mile (about 42 km) distance in 6 hours and 54 minutes.

This cut 58 minutes off the previous world record for anyone over the age of 90. Harminder Singh, this extraordinary marathon runner's personal trainer, closely monitors his career.

Adidas signed him up for its 'Nothing Is Impossible' advertising campaign in 2004 alongside David Beckham and Muhammad Ali. Singh claimed that a large portion of his earnings went to charity.

At the age of 93, Singh ran a marathon in 6 hours and 54 minutes, a world record for anyone over the age of 90.

Fauja Singh holds UK records in the 200m, 400m, 800m, a mile and 3000m for his age group. Singh was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2015 for his contribution to sports and charity