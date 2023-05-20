 Fatal plane crash claims lives of 3 in Switzerland's Neuchatel mountains
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Police have confirmed that a tourist plane crashed in a densely wooded and mountainous area in western Switzerland on Saturday, resulting in the tragic deaths of all three individuals on board. 

The incident took place at approximately 10:20 am (0820 GMT) in a steep and forested region close to Ponts-De-Martel in Neuchatel. 

Pilot and the two passengers lost their lives

In their official statement, the Neuchatel police announced that the pilot and the two passengers lost their lives at the crash site, refraining from disclosing any further details about the victims. 

The aircraft, registered in Switzerland, had departed from the nearby Chaux-d-Fonds airport for a sightseeing flight. Due to the challenging and rugged terrain of the Neuchatel Mountains, rescue and recovery operations proved to be quite difficult. 

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the crash and shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

