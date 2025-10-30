'Fantastic Relationship, Normal To Have Friction': US President Donald Trump Meets Chinese Counterpart Xi Jinping In South Korea; Here's What Both Leaders Said

US President Donald Trumps Meets Chinese Counterpart Xi Jinping In South Korea (Screengrab) |

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, October 30, met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea after six years. US. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick accompanied Trump, while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was also present at the bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Busan, South Korea.

Before the meeting, the two leaders greeted each other with a handshake on a red carpet with the US and China flags in the background. The discussion largely focused on trade and economic relations.

#WATCH | "Could be", says US President Donald Trump on being asked if he is planning to sign a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea



(Source: US Network Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/1NqxNJiEt3 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2025

Donald Trump's Statement:

During the meeting, the US President termed ties with China as a "fantastic relationship". He also called Jinping “a great leader of a great country".

“It’s a great honour to be with a friend of mine, really for a long time now — the very, very distinguished and respected President of China. We’ve already agreed to a lot of things, and we’ll agree to some more right now, but President Xi is a great leader of a great country, and I think we’re going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time," Trump said during the meeting.

#WATCH | President of the United States, Donald Trump, says, "It's a great honour to be with a friend of mine, really for a long time now. The very, very distinguished and respected President of China. We've already agreed to a lot of things, and we'll agree to some more right… https://t.co/oTG42Qj8Bj pic.twitter.com/xuuTxrZv5c — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2025

Trump also described Xi as a "very tough negotiator."

What Xi Jinping Said:

Acknowledging differences between Beijing and Washington, Jinping said that it was normal to have friction between the two leading economies of the world, but emphasised that the ties should in right direction.

"It feels very warm seeing you again. Since your reelection, we have spoken on the phone three times, exchanged several letters and stayed in close contact. Given our national condition, we don't see eye to eye with each other and it is normal for the two leading economies in the world to have friction now and then," the Chinese President said.

He noted that both countries should work together to help each other "succeed and prosper together."

"In the face of winds, waves and challenges, you and I at the helm of China-US relations should stay on the right course and steadily sail forward the giant ship of China-US relations. I always say China's development goes hand in hand with your vision to make America great again," Jinping stated.

#WATCH | President of the United States, Donald Trump, holds a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea.



(Source: US Network Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/YG9BBDAzGt — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2025

"Our two countries are fully able to help each other succeed and prosper together. I have stated in public many times that China and the US should be partners and friends. This is what history taught us and reality demands," he added.

He also praised Trump on his global peace efforts, including his contribution in the Gaza ceasefire.

The two leaders held discussions at a South Korean air base. The meeting took place amid the ongoing tariff war between the two largest economies in the world.