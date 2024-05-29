Explained: What Is Happening In Rafah?

'All Eyes On Rafah' trends as Israel air strikes Gaza city. |

Rafah, a city on the borders of the Gaza Strip, has been under attack in what was meant to be the 'safe area' for the locals. The disturbing images from an Israeli airstrike have gone viral, creating unsettling fire on social media and news headlines. Although Egypt and Israel have an official state of peace, a diplomatic spat has been simmering beneath the surface for weeks.

What Is Happening In Rafah?

On May 26, Israel attacked Rafah late at night, following a flurry of rocket launches by Hamas in the vicinity of Tel Aviv, the majority of which were intercepted.

Although the top UN court ordered Israeli forces to stop their operations there last week, they persisted in their assault on the border town, which was once thought to be the last remaining refuge in the territory.

All Eyes On Rafah

Following Israeli airstrike, a minimum of forty-five individuals—including minors—were slain at a refugee camp in Rafah, Gaza. The incident caused international outrage and further isolated Israel due to the Gaza war, coming only days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to cease its operation in Rafah.

The phrase 'All Eyes On Rafah' alludes to the Israeli action in this city in Gaza. As international support pours in for the Palestinians impacted by the Israeli strikes, the phrase is trending on social media.

The hashtag #AllEyesOnRafah has been used by a number of celebrities to express their support. As a cry for awareness of the ongoing war, the phrase has gained traction.

Ce qui reste de l’est de Rafah après les bombardements israéliens.



Qui ose encore appeler ça de la légitime défense??pic.twitter.com/VPTs8uzHia — Claude El Khal (@claudeelkhal) May 22, 2024

Humanitarian Aid

Before Israel intensified its military effort on the Gaza side of the border earlier this month and took control of the crossing, Rafah was a notable point of entry for humanitarian aid.

Over a million Palestinians have fled the fighting in Rafah; the majority of them were already displaced due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinians claim that during the past few months, they have been travelling up and down the Gaza Strip and are always at risk of Israeli attacks.

🚨🇮🇱 ISRAEL IS KILLING EVERY CHILD AND CIVILIAN IN RAFAH & GAZA! pic.twitter.com/vGftjTTizS — The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) May 28, 2024

Run For Life

Hundreds of thousands had fled south to Rafah when Israeli forces ordered the northerners to leave before beginning operations in central Gaza and the southern city of Khan Yunis.

Rafah's health facilities have been hit by Israeli shelling, leaving only one of them operational, according to a statement released by the ministry of health in Hamas-run Gaza.

As the main entry points for aid into Gaza were cut off by the fighting in Rafah, humanitarian organisations are warning of a spiralling crisis in the region.

Israel just dropped a 2000lb GBU on a refugee camp in Rafah after the ICJ ruling.



This is what a genocidal temper tantrum looks like pic.twitter.com/dwbeNkvt0U — Greg J Stoker (@gregjstoker) May 26, 2024

Israel's Prolonged Rafah Incursion

Leaders from around the world expressed their outrage and renewed outrage at Rafah's offensive. Nevertheless, despite the US warning and widespread condemnation, Israel vowed to continue with the Rafah strike.

An impending famine has long been warned about by the UN, particularly in the northern part of besieged Gaza. Additionally, the UN Chief expressed his growing concern about malnutrition in the south since the Rafah incursion.

Two senior Hamas operatives, Yassin Rabia and Khaled Nagar, were killed, according to the Israeli army, after their aircraft targeted a Hamas compound in Rafah. They acknowledged that there had been reports of civilian casualties as a result of the strike and the ensuing fire and said that the incident was being looked into.

UN Stance On Rafah Attack

After a deadly strike in the Gazan city, the US is under increasing pressure to adopt a more assertive stance. President Joe Biden's ability to stand by while Israel attacks Rafah under the direction of the UN's highest court, the International Court of Justice, which both the US and Israel are members of, is coming under increasing scrutiny.

According to security officials in Gaza, Israeli tanks are currently located "in central and southwest Rafah."

The UN Security Council convened a closed session last night at an urgent request by Algeria to discuss the deadly attacks launched by the Israeli occupation forces on tents of Palestinian displaced people in the city of Rafah, southern of the Gaza Strip. #UN #SEURITYCOUNCIL… pic.twitter.com/Qam5LhGVDT — Gulf Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) May 29, 2024

Death Counts In Rafah

When Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, more than 1,170 people—mostly civilians—died, sparking the start of the Gaza War. In Gaza, Israel's counteroffensive has claimed the lives of at least 36,096 people.