'Exercise Utmost Caution, Stay Safe & Follow Advisories': Indian Embassy In Jordan Urges Its Citizens To 'Leave The Country Immediately' | X/@AlvesPedro57992

Amman [Jordan]: The Indian Embassy in Jordan on Saturday issued an urgent travel advisory for all Indian nationals and tourists in Jordan, following a sharp escalation in regional tensions due to Israeli and US military strikes in Iran.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy advised its citizens to leave the country immediately, before commercial flight operations are potentially disrupted.

"In view of the prevailing regional situation, all Indian nationals and tourists in Jordan are advised to exercise utmost caution, stay safe and follow advisories issued by local authorities diligently. All Indian tourists in Jordan are further advised to leave the country immediately before the operations of commercial flights are disrupted. In case of any exigency, one may contact the Embassy at 00962-770 422 276."

Israel IranEarlier, the Indian Embassy in Tehran also urged Indian nationals to exercise utmost caution and avoid unnecessary developments in the wake of a major joint military strike by Israel and the United States on Iran.

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv had also issued an advisory calling for all Indian nationals in Israel to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.

Israel and the US launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office.

The name was decided upon by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the IDF had a different internal name for the strikes, according to The Times of Israel.

Several ministries in southern Tehran were reportedly struck, and residents heard powerful blasts as tensions surged following a pre-emptive military strike by Israel, which reportedly targeted multiple sites, including in the capital.

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold.

Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights.

The attack cones in the backdrop of diplomatic fallout as the nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran in Oman have been disrupted.

