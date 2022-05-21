Ex-Pakistan minister Shireen Mazari 'violently abducted from outside her house by fascist regime', says Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday claimed that ex-human rights minister Shireen Mazari had been "violently abducted" from outside her house. He has accused the current "fascist regime" in Pakistan of abducting the senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader.

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer-turned-politician wrote, "Our senior party leader Shireen Mazari has reportedly been violently abducted from outside her house by this fascist regime. Shireen is strong and fearless, if the imported govt thinks it can coerce her by this fascism, they have miscalculated!"

"Our movement is completely peaceful but this fascist imported govt wants to push the country towards chaos. As if sending the economy into tailspin wasn't enough, they now want anarchy to avoid elections. Today we will protest and tmrw after CC meeting I’ll announce our Long March," he added.

Meanwhile, Mazari's daughter said her mother was "beaten" and taken away by the police. "Male police officers have beaten and taken my mother away. All I have been told is that Anti Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her," she said.

Mazari has been criticising the Army after the former premier was removed from office through a no-confidence motion last month.

The charges against Mazari are yet to be announced officially. However, local media reported it could be related to a land dispute on which a police case was filed in March this year.

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) confirmed to Dawn News that Mazari had been taken into custody.

Former special assistant to the prime minister, Shahbaz Gill, asked workers of PTI to reach the Kohsar police station in Islamabad where apparently Mazari was held.

PTI leaders said the arrest smacked of political victimisation.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 06:05 PM IST