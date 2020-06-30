Even as India bans Chinese apps, Twitch bans POTUS

Twitch, a live streaming service, has reportedly banned US President Donald Trump for "hateful conduct".
Trump's kickoff rally, where he said that Mexico was sending 'rapists' to United States, resulted in the temporary suspension.
Speaking to The Verge, a Twitch spokesperson said, "Like anyone else, politicians on Twitch must adhere to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. We do not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content, and will take action on content reported to us that violates our rules."
However, the offensive content has now been removed.
Last week, Twitch vowed to take action against harassment within the community following complaints of the same from streamers.
Trump's status as the president allows him to use such language on other platforms.
Famous Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect was the first high-profile to get banned. However, the reason behind the ban is still not revealed by the platform.
Meanwhile, in India, the government has banned 59 Chinese applications following the border clash which resulted in casualties on both ends, earlier this month.
Narendra Modi's government on Monday said that it has banned 59 mobile apps "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."
The notice adds that these apps had prosed many concerns including those regarding security and the safety of user data.
"There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against Apps that harm India's sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens. On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices," the notice explained.
