Even as India bans Chinese apps, Twitch bans POTUS

Twitch, a live streaming service, has reportedly banned US President Donald Trump for "hateful conduct".

Trump's kickoff rally, where he said that Mexico was sending 'rapists' to United States, resulted in the temporary suspension.

Speaking to The Verge, a Twitch spokesperson said, "Like anyone else, politicians on Twitch must adhere to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. We do not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content, and will take action on content reported to us that violates our rules."

However, the offensive content has now been removed.

Last week, Twitch vowed to take action against harassment within the community following complaints of the same from streamers.

Trump's status as the president allows him to use such language on other platforms.

Famous Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect was the first high-profile to get banned. However, the reason behind the ban is still not revealed by the platform.