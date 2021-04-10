'Even after workers walked out to protest...': 500 Google staffers ask CEO Sundar Pichai to stop protecting harassers

San Francisco: More than 500 employees have sent an open letter to Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, demanding that the company stop protecting the harassers and provide workers an environment free from their abusers. The letter came after former Google engineer Emi Nietfeld wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times, alleging that she was forced to have one-on-one meetings with the man who harassed her.

"My harasser still sat next to me. My manager told me H.R. wouldn't even make him change his desk, let alone work from home or go on leave," she wrote.

The letter that was published on Medium late on Friday, read that "This is a long pattern where Alphabet protects the harasser instead of protecting the person harmed by the harassment. The person who reports harassment is forced to bear the burden, usually leaving Alphabet while their harasser stays or is rewarded for their behaviour".