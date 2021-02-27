$280,621,552: Here is how much Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, industry's highest-paid CEO, earns in a year

Meanwhile, it was found that Intel Corporation’s Robert H. Swan was paid 600 times more than the median employee. The report suggests that he is paid an excess of 389 per cent or $53,244,455 -- compared to his performance he should be compensated $13,690,645.

Chemical company Linde CEO Stephen Angel is paid $66,149,325 which is 390 per cent excess.

Microsoft Corporation’s Satya Nadella, who is compensated $42,910,215, is paid over 186 per cent more or $27,896,691 more. He should have actually drawn $15,013,524, it suggested.

Adobe, Inc’s Shantanu Narayen, is paid 159 per cent, the report suggested, who is compensated $39,145,631.

Some other high paid technology firms’ CEOs are PayPal Holdings’ Daniel H. Schulman (compensated $25,825,473), Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg (paid $23,415,973) and Qualcomm Incorporated’s Steven Mollenkopf (paid $23,065,052) among others.

In the case of media firms, The Walt Disney Company’s Robert Iger, and Fox Corporation’s Lachlan Murdoch are the highest paid CEOs at $47,517,762 and $42,111,103 respectively. In the case of Netflix’s Reed Hastings, he is paid $38,577,129 and that is considered 158 per cent high.

These pay packages were evaluated before June 30, 2020. In some cases, CEOs presented here no longer hold that position.