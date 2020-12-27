European product for non-EU Britain? UK unveils 'iconic' blue post-Brexit passports made by French-Dutch company in Poland

The British government has finally unveiled the country's new, blue post Brexit passports, reported CNN.

The passport had been famously held up by the then leader of the far-right and Eurosceptic UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader, Nigel Farage, during the EU referendum campaign as a symbol of the UK being controlled by the trading bloc.

However, these new blue post Brexit passports are being made by the Franco-Dutch firm Gemalto at its site in Tczew, Poland.

The first dark blue passports will be issued in early March, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced on Saturday.

The UK's passport was originally navy blue in colour since the booklet form was launched in 1921. The design and colour was changed to burgundy in 1988, in line with the UK s EU membership.

Following a vote in favour of leaving the economic bloc in a referendum in June 2016, the UK government had confirmed that the country's travel document will also change colour with Brexit.

Britain left the EU on January 31, but negotiations with the EU are set to continue this year ahead of the expiration of the transition period in the withdrawal agreement.

Britain clinched a historic deal with the European Union on Thursday as both sides managed to thrash out a post-Brexit free trade agreement (FTA) just days before the December 31 deadline.

Thousands of pages of legal text accompanies the deal, with details of the agreement set to emerge in the course of the next few days, including the final ratification of the FTA by Parliaments on both sides.

"The deal is done," was the message posted on social media alongside an image of a jubilant Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his arms in the air moments after news of a post-Brexit free trade agreement (FTA) hit the headlines.

(With inputs from PTI)