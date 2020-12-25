Days before deadline for post-Brexit agreement, Britain clinches zero tariff free trade deal with EU

Declaring that the UK had taken back control of its "destiny, money, borders, laws and waters", Johnson hailed the new "comprehensive, Canada style, free trade deal" that will allow goods to be sold "without tariffs and without controls in the EU markets".

"We will be able to decide how and where we are going to stimulate new jobs and new homes in freeports and new green industrial zones. For the first time since 1973, we will be an independent coastal state with full control over our waters," he said.

On one of the main sticking points in the trade negotiations, he revealed that the fish transition period or status quo will last five and a half years, after which there is "no theoretical limit" to the amount of fish British fishermen can catch in the country's waters.

And, striking a conciliatory tone for the EU at the end of long-drawn and at times acrimonious talks, he added: "I think this deal means a new stability, and a new certainty in what has sometimes been a fractious and difficult relationship.

"We will be your friend, your ally, your support and - let it never be forgotten - your number one market. This country will remain culturally, historically, strategically, geologically attached to Europe." Reflecting on the crucial turning point achieved with the new free trade agreement (FTA), Johnson said it would finally resolve a question that has "bedevilled our politics for decades" and allow the UK to forge ahead as a non-member of the 27-member economic bloc from January 1, 2021.

He also indicated that British MPs will be recalled to Parliament to ratify the deal by December 30, just a day before the Brexit transition period is due to end.