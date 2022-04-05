European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposes 5th package of sanctions against Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed 5th package of sanctions against Russia, reported ANI.

These sanctions include a ban on Russian & Russian operated vessels from accessing EU ports and a ban on Russian and Belarusian road transport operators & import ban on coal from Russia.

Earlier European Union's executive branch proposed a ban on coal imports from Russia in what would be the first sanctions targeting the country's lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU needed to increase the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin after what she described as "heinous crimes" carried out around Kyiv, with evidence that Russian troops may have deliberately killed Ukrainian civilians.

