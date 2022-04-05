EU President Ursula von der Leyen to visit Ukraine's Kyiv this week

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Union's executive Commission, will travel to Ukraine's capital Kyiv this week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, AP reported.

Her spokesman, Eric Mamer, said Tuesday that her trip will come ahead of a special pledging meeting in Warsaw over the weekend.

Her visit will be the second high-level trip from EU officials since the Russian invasion. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola had visited the war-torn country last week.

Von der Leyen will be accompanied by European foreign policy chief Josef Borrell in the most high-profile visit by a Western official to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

