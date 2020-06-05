End of times: Watch houses swept away in Norway's Alta

Speaking to CNN, Anders Bjordal, Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Dictorate engineer, told CNN that he had seen a 'big clay slide' after he was called at the spot at around 4 pm on Wednesday in order to guide the police and the rescue team.

According to Bjordal, "the slide was 650 meters (2,133 feet) wide and 150 meters (492 feet) deep which destroyed eight buildings that included four cabins which act as weekend residences," CNN reported.

Fortunately, no one was injured and all residents were successfully evacuated from the buildings, Bjordal said.

According to the New York Post, however, Finnmark's police officer Torfinn Halvari said that they could not yet ascertain if any lives were lost.

He added that a dog also swept away in the landslide but he swam back to the land. An emergency rescue team retrieved the pupper who was waiting on the mainland to be rescued. It is yet to be ascertained if the pup was a stray or a lost dog looking for his/her owner.