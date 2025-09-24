Elon Musk's Father Errol Musk Accused Of Sexually Abusing 5 Children & Stepchildren For Decades, Says Report - DETAILS | X/@AmberWoods100

Errol Musk, the father of Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk, has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren over several decades, according to a report by The New York Times.

South African authorities have launched an investigation into the allegations, which date back to 1993, although no formal charges have yet been confirmed.

Allegations Against Errol Musk

The New York Times report said that the earliest accusation was made in 1993, when a four-year-old stepdaughter claimed she had been touched inappropriately at the family home. A decade later, the same stepdaughter alleged she witnessed Errol sniffing her soiled underwear. Other family members have since accused him of abusing two daughters and a stepson.

The report also revealed that three separate law enforcement investigations have been opened over the years. Two ended without action, while the outcome of the third remains unclear. A recent formal complaint has led South African police to examine the matter again, with investigators verifying claims and collecting evidence.

The allegations have reportedly fuelled divisions within the Musk family, with some relatives reaching out to Elon for support, as per the report. The Tesla chief executive has previously spoken publicly about his strained relationship with his father but has not commented on the current case.

Musk Family History

Errol, now 79, is a retired electromechanical engineer and property developer. Born in Pretoria in 1946, he served on the city council between 1972 and 1983 before pursuing wealth through property ventures and emerald trading.

He married Canadian-South African model Maye Haldeman in 1970, with whom he had three children: Elon, entrepreneur Kimbal, and filmmaker Tosca. The couple divorced in 1979. In the early 1990s, he married Heide Bezuidenhout, a widow with three children from her previous marriage. Together they had two daughters, while Heide’s children became his stepchildren.

Errol later fathered a child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, who had grown up in his household. The child, Elliot Rush Musk, was born in 2018. In total, Errol is believed to have at least nine children and stepchildren.

Errol Denies Allegations

Responding to the accusations, Errol told The New York Times that the claims were “nonsense” and “false”. He said, “There was no evidence because this is nonsense. The reports are false.” He further accused some family members of coercing children into making false statements and suggested that attempts were being made to extort money from Elon.

While the allegations have drawn significant international attention due to his connection with one of the world’s most high-profile entrepreneurs, authorities in South Africa are expected to continue their investigation in the coming weeks before deciding on any formal charges.