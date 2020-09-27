Elon Musk thanks Tesla team for deliveries in 'toughest' quarter

Elon Musk has appreciated Tesla employees for their hard work on maintaining delivery deadlines in the 'toughest' quarter for the electric car maker.

Last week, Musk said Tesla has a shot at a record September quarter for vehicle deliveries.

"Thanks Tesla Team for great work on deliveries! For new owners, we super appreciate accommodating us on delivery timing! Definitely one of our toughest quarters in global logistics," Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

In a leaked internal memo last week, Musk had said: "We have a shot at a record quarter for deliveries, but we'll have to rally hard to achieve it. This is the most number of vehicles per day that we' would ever have to deliver".

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Tesla delivered a record 112,000 vehicles.

In the June quarter this year, Tesla delivered 90,000 vehicles as it was affected by shutdown owing to the pandemic.

Despite the pandemic, the electric car maker planned to deliver 500,000 vehicles in 2020.

Musk has said that Tesla plans to produce an electric car with a price tag of $25,000 within the next three years.

The aim, said Musk on Battery Day on September 22, is to make Tesla electric cars more affordable for the masses.

The cheapest Tesla Model 3 that made its debut in February 2019 currently costs $35,000. it offers a 350-km range, a top speed of 210 km per hour and acceleration from 0-100 km per hour in 5.6 seconds.

--IANS

na/

(242 Words)

27091006

NNNN





TAKE