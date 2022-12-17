Elon Musk reacts to press criticism on his move to ban journalists on Twitter

Elon Musk | File Photo

Los Angeles: The CEO of Twitter hasn't held back on responding to accusations of him hampering the microblogging site's 'freedom of speech'. Taking to Twitter, the multi-billionaire reacted with a sarcastic comment at the criticism being hurled at him.

"So inspiring to see the newfound love of freedom of speech by the press," he wrote.

According to a report by US-based Tech portal The Verge, a statement was released by CNN on the banning of one of its own journalists.

"The impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising. Twitter's increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses Twitter. We have asked Twitter for an explanation, and we will reevaluate our relationship based on that response," the statement read.

Twitter recently suspended accounts of roughly half a dozen prominent journalists, who have been covering the social media site and Musk, citing they had violated rules against "doxxing."

The suspended accounts include those of Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Donie O'Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, political journalist Keith Olbermann, Aaron Rupar and Tony Webster, both independent journalists, the New York Times reported.

The social media platform on Thursday (local time) displayed "account suspended" notices on the accounts of these journalists.

The development follows a policy update made by Twitter on Thursday (local time) prohibiting the sharing of "live location information, including information shared on Twitter directly or links to 3rd-party URL(s) of travel routes."