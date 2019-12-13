Egg on Imran's face: Pak PM's nephew joins anti-Govt protest

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew- Hassan Khan Niazi was caught red-handed on the camera along with a group of lawyers who were vandalising a police car on Thursday.

Videos about the incident wherein a mob of lawyers storm the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and throw stones at the people and vandalise a police van have gone viral all over social media.

Twitter users demanded Khan's nephew who is a lawyer by profession to be booked for the incident.