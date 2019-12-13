Egg on Imran's face: Pak PM's nephew joins anti-Govt protest

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew- Hassan Khan Niazi was caught red-handed on the camera along with a group of lawyers who were vandalising a police car on Thursday.
Videos about the incident wherein a mob of lawyers storm the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and throw stones at the people and vandalise a police van have gone viral all over social media.
Twitter users demanded Khan's nephew who is a lawyer by profession to be booked for the incident.
According to Pakistan Today, the lawyers were protesting against a video that went viral on social media on Tuesday.
The lawyers continued the protests on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the protest turned violent. Hassan Khan Niazi tweeted that the protest wasn't peaceful anymore. He blamed the ensuing chaos on the absence of the Punjab government.
Earlier on Wednesday, reports state that the protests between the lawyers and doctors of PIC has left 12 dead and many injured.
Later, Imran's nephew expressed his regrets of being involved in the confrontation. "After watching this clip I feel ashamed of myself. This is murder!!! My support and protest was limited to initiation of legal action against the concerned doctors. I only stand for peaceful protests. It’s sad day and I condemn my own self for supporting this protest now," he tweeted.
