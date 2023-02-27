Earthquake of 5.5 Magnitude strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia | File Photo

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Monday that a second earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 had occurred in Sulawesi, Indonesia.

According to EMSC, the earthquake was at a depth of 12 km (7.46 miles).

Earthquake in Rajkot on Sunday

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Rajkot on Sunday afternoon. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km beneath the earth's surface at 3.21 pm, and the epicenter was 270 kilometers north northwest (NNW) of the city.

Read Also 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

Earthqauke in Papua New Guinea

Kandrian, Papua New Guinea, experienced an earthquake on Saturday with a magnitude of 6.2, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the USGS, the quake struck Kandrian, Papua New Guinea, on Saturday at 21:24:48 (UTC+05:30) and a depth of 38.2 km.

The earthquake's epicentre was located at 6.111 degrees south and 149.793 degrees east.