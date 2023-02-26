e-Paper Get App
Gujarat: Earthquake measuring 4.3 on Richter Scale hits Rajkot

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot Sunday afternoon. The quake occured at a depth of 10km beneath the earth's surface at 3.21pm.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-02-2023, 15:21:12 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 69.96, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 270km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, the National Center for Seismology informed.

More details to follow...

