Earthquake In New York City? Reports Of Blasts, Buildings Shaking Near Roosevelt Island In Manhattan

New York City | Pexels

Manhattan, January 2: Is New York City hit by an earthquake? There was a buzz of an earthquake shaking parts of New York City in the US on Tuesday, January 2, as people reported multiple explosions and buildings shaking near Roosevelt Island in Manhattan. Similar reports came from Queens. There were no official confirmation about possible earthquake and explosions in New York City.

"Was that just an earthquake ? In nyc? (sic)," one user wrote on X. "Anyone feel that shake around 5 45 (sic)?," another user asked. Some reports said there were multiple manhole explosions on Roosevelt Island.

Reports of 'explosions', 'earthquake' in NYC

#BREAKING: Reports of explosions or possible earthquakes affecting Manhattan, New York City.



Initial reports are saying explosions with buildings shaking.



More to come. @6newsau — Austin Pollock (@AustinPollock_6) January 2, 2024

Ohh ok it was just an explosion on roosevelt island — ♉︎ QUEEN (@venusianqueenn) January 2, 2024

Thought it was from in my building — NYCGuy1463 (@NYCGuy1463) January 2, 2024

Maintenance Holes Exploding in NYC?

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous reports of multiple explosions and buildings shaking on Roosevelt Island



📌#Manhattan l #NewYork



Currently, numerous emergency crews and other agencies are responding to reports of multiple explosions, causing buildings to shake in the Roosevelt Island… pic.twitter.com/SHAknHOEfx — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 2, 2024

Firefighters in the Roosevelt Island reported feeling vibrations. There were power outages at several buildings as well and the authorities are working restore the supply. According to EMS personnel, firefighters are dealing with multiple maintenance hole exploding in the area.