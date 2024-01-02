Earthquake In New York City? Reports Of Blasts, Buildings Shaking Near Roosevelt Island In Manhattan

Manhattan, January 2: Is New York City hit by an earthquake? There was a buzz of an earthquake shaking parts of New York City in the US on Tuesday, January 2, as people reported multiple explosions and buildings shaking near Roosevelt Island in Manhattan. Similar reports came from Queens. There were no official confirmation about possible earthquake and explosions in New York City.
"Was that just an earthquake ? In nyc? (sic)," one user wrote on X. "Anyone feel that shake around 5 45 (sic)?," another user asked. Some reports said there were multiple manhole explosions on Roosevelt Island.
Reports of 'explosions', 'earthquake' in NYC
Maintenance Holes Exploding in NYC?
Firefighters in the Roosevelt Island reported feeling vibrations. There were power outages at several buildings as well and the authorities are working restore the supply. According to EMS personnel, firefighters are dealing with multiple maintenance hole exploding in the area.