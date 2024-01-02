 Earthquake In New York City? Reports Of Blasts, Buildings Shaking Near Roosevelt Island In Manhattan
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldEarthquake In New York City? Reports Of Blasts, Buildings Shaking Near Roosevelt Island In Manhattan

Earthquake In New York City? Reports Of Blasts, Buildings Shaking Near Roosevelt Island In Manhattan

There was a buzz of an earthquake shaking parts of New York City in the US on Tuesday, January 2, as people reported multiple explosions and buildings shaking near Roosevelt Island in Manhattan.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
New York City | Pexels

Manhattan, January 2: Is New York City hit by an earthquake? There was a buzz of an earthquake shaking parts of New York City in the US on Tuesday, January 2, as people reported multiple explosions and buildings shaking near Roosevelt Island in Manhattan. Similar reports came from Queens. There were no official confirmation about possible earthquake and explosions in New York City.

"Was that just an earthquake ? In nyc? (sic)," one user wrote on X. "Anyone feel that shake around 5 45 (sic)?," another user asked. Some reports said there were multiple manhole explosions on Roosevelt Island.

Reports of 'explosions', 'earthquake' in NYC

Maintenance Holes Exploding in NYC?

Firefighters in the Roosevelt Island reported feeling vibrations. There were power outages at several buildings as well and the authorities are working restore the supply. According to EMS personnel, firefighters are dealing with multiple maintenance hole exploding in the area.

Read Also
Japan Earthquake: At Least 6 Dead After Powerful Tremors Of Magnitude 7.5 Jolt Ishikawa On New...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Very Rare Half-Female, Half-Male Bird Caught On Camera In Columbia, Video Surfaces

Very Rare Half-Female, Half-Male Bird Caught On Camera In Columbia, Video Surfaces

Earthquake In New York City? Reports Of Blasts, Buildings Shaking Near Roosevelt Island In Manhattan

Earthquake In New York City? Reports Of Blasts, Buildings Shaking Near Roosevelt Island In Manhattan

Japan Plane Fire: New Videos Show Panic Among Passengers, Aircraft Completely Engulfed In Flames

Japan Plane Fire: New Videos Show Panic Among Passengers, Aircraft Completely Engulfed In Flames

From A Fumbling Talent Hunt Probable To A Celebrated Host, Oli 968 DJ Ravi G Gets Candid In A...

From A Fumbling Talent Hunt Probable To A Celebrated Host, Oli 968 DJ Ravi G Gets Candid In A...

Tesla Showroom In Kyiv Goes Up In Flames Allegedly After Russian Missile Attack, Videos Surface

Tesla Showroom In Kyiv Goes Up In Flames Allegedly After Russian Missile Attack, Videos Surface