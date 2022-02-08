Duchess of Cornwall Camilla will receive Kohinoor crown once Prince Charles become King: Reports

It has been reported that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will get the Queen Mother's priceless crown when Prince Charles becomes King.

As per the reports, recognizing the sensitivities, when the couple married in 2005, the royal family announced that Camilla would be known as Princess Consort after Charles became King.

The recent reports say that Queen Mother officially announced Camilla's coronation on the momentous day to carry forward the long-established tradition.

The Queen Mother's crown, which was created in 1937, has 2,800 diamonds. It was given to Queen Victoria by the Sultan of Turkey in 1856 as a gesture of gratitude for the support shown to her by the UK.

The Kohinoor (also spelled Koh-i-Noor) is a 105.6-carat diamond steeped in history. The diamond was found in India in the 14th century and changed many hands for centuries.

Camilla will be given the crown when Charles accedes to the throne as part of her role as Queen Consort, something which was announced by the Queen over the weekend, the Daily Mail reported.

"It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort," Queen Elizabeth II had said.

Another senior royal source reportedly said the Queen felt Camilla ‘deserved’ to get the proper title that ‘comes with the job’.

Charles and Camilla, who are now known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, had a highly publicised relationship which is believed to have ended their previous marriages.

