Donald Trump's photo of meeting religious leaders ahead of impeachment proceeding goes viral

US President Donald Trump met with evangelical religious leaders days before the House of Representatives voted for the impeachment inquiry procedures. This meeting was held privately at the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
The photos of the event viral on social media. A photo was tweeted from the event on October 31 by televangelist Paula White-Cain who attended the meeting. She said in the tweet, "Honored to pray for @realDonaldTrump and our nation!”
Around 25 pastors and leaders gathered at the White House, to pray for the US President and the nation as a whole. In the photo it can be seen that US President and the leaders are praying.
The photo went viral, with many reacting to it. While many Trump supporters reacted positively, others criticised the event. Here's how netizens' reacted:
