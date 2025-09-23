Donald Trump To Unveil Gaza War Exit Plan To Arab & Muslim Leaders At UN General Assembly 2025 | File Pic

Washington: US President Donald Trump will reportedly present a plan for ending Israel’s war on Gaza to Arab and Muslim leaders on Tuesday, September 23, outlining proposals for withdrawal, security arrangements, and rebuilding of the devastated Palestinian territory.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Details of Trump’s Proposed Plan

As per a report by Al Jazeera, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the session will include leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye, Indonesia and Pakistan. According to reports in Israel’s Channel 12 and US-based Axios, Trump intends to discuss how the Israeli military could eventually pull out of Gaza, with regional states deploying peacekeepers to maintain order.

The plan reportedly envisages some role for the Palestinian Authority but excludes Hamas, which both the US and Israel insist must be disarmed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been briefed on the plan’s contents.

Meanwhile, Israel's Assault On Gaza Continues

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who will attend the meeting, said at a UN conference on Monday that Indonesia is willing to send peacekeeping forces to Gaza. “We are ready to take our part in this journey towards peace. We are willing to provide peacekeeping forces,” he said. His comments came a day after several nations, including France, recognised Palestinian statehood, joining the UK, Canada, Australia, and others.

The war in Gaza, now nearing its second year, has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, according to the enclave’s Ministry of Health. Israeli forces continue to advance into Gaza City with multiple divisions while launching heavy air raids, destroying homes and infrastructure, and forcing thousands to flee. Ceasefire talks have repeatedly collapsed, most recently following Israeli strikes on Qatar aimed at Hamas leaders.

Fox News reported that Hamas has prepared a letter offering a 60-day truce in exchange for the release of captives, though neither Hamas nor Qatar have confirmed this.

Both Trump and Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are scheduled to address the UNGA on Tuesday as international pressure grows for a resolution.