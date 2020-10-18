Donald Trump slams Joe Biden, says 'he works for China'

Muskegon (Michigan): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that his Democratic Party counterpart works for China adding that no administration -- other than his -- took the toughest-ever action on China.

"I took the toughest-ever action on China--defending Michigan's workers against China's plundering theft. If Biden wins, China will own America--they pay him (Biden) a fortune. He works for China," Trump said at his reelection rally in Michigan.

Trump later during the course of the rally went on to label Biden as a corrupt politician adding that the Biden family is "a criminal enterprise".

"I did more in 47 months than what sleepy Joe Biden did in 47 years. The Democrats are pushing the most far-left agenda ever put forward by a presidential nominee. The Biden plan would destroy social security," he added.