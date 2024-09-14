Donald Trump Says He Will Debate With Kamala Harris Again If He Gets 'In The Right Mood'

Former US president Donald Trump (left) and US Vice President Kamala Harris | FPJ Web Desk

A day after saying he would not appear in a third presidential debate with US Vice-President Kamala Harris, former president Donald Trump said on Friday (September 13) that he would consider a third debate if he got 'in the right mood', as reported by the US media.

"I did great with the debates, and I think they've answered everything. But maybe if I got in the right mood, I don't know," Trump said as quoted in multiple media reports in the US.

"Right now, I'm leading," he added.

Trump's latest comment has reportedly come at a press conference at Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles, California.

When media asked what would Trump need or want to agree to participate in a third presidential debate, he said," I wouldn't need anything. I could do it tomorrow, but I've done two debates."

He was referring to an earlier presidential debate with sitting US president Joe Biden.

Trump has been claiming that he won the presidential debate with Harris. However, reactions and polls have been showing that Harris' performance was appreciated and it was widely thought that she held up fine against her first face-off with the former US president.

"When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, 'I WANT A REMATCH'. Polls clearly show that I won the debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats' Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate," Trump wrote on Truth Social, the platform he owns.

"She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our country, with millions of criminals and mentally deranged people pouring into the USA, totally unchecked and unvetted, and with inflation bankrupting our middle class."

Everyone knows this and all of the other problems caused by Kamala and Joe. It was discussed in great detail during the first debate with Joe, and the second debate with Comrade Harris," the former US President said.

"She was a no-show at the Fox debate and refused to do NBC & CBS," Trump said in his post, adding "KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!"

Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are the official presidential candidates of their respective parties, after they accepted the nomination at the conventions earlier this year."

US Presidential Election 2024 is slated to take place on November 5 this year.