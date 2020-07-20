Donald Trump refuses to accept defeat

President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote, as he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden. Trump says it's too early to make such an ironclad guarantee.

"I have to see. Look ... I have to see," Trump told moderator Chris Wallace during a wide-ranging interview on "Fox News Sunday." "No, I'm not going to just say yes. I'm not going to say no, and I didn't last time either."

The Biden campaign responded: "The American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."

Meanwhile, Trump again questioned the competence of Joe Biden.

“Let Biden sit through an interview like this, he’ll be on the ground crying for mommy,” Trump said in an often contentious interview with correspondent Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

“He’ll say, ‘Mommy, mommy, please take me home.’”

Trump added: “He can’t do an interview. He’s incompetent.”

The president described the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, as a "a little bit of an alarmist" about the coronavirus pandemic, and Trump stuck to what he had said back in February - that the virus is "going to disappear." On Fox, he said, "I'll be right eventually."

It is remarkable that a sitting president would express less than complete confidence in the American democracy's electoral process. But for Trump, it comes from his insurgent playbook of four years ago, when in the closing stages of his race against Hillary Clinton, he said he would not commit to honouring the election results if the Democrat won.