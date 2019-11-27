Donald Trump honours military dog that helped kill Al Baghdadi

Washington: US President Donald Trump has honoured Conan, the specially trained "hero dog" who helped American commandoes in the mission that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi.

Baghdadi, 48, died in October after the world's most wanted terrorist was chased by the US special forces along with military working dogs. He blew up his suicide vest following the US raid on his compound in Syria's Idlib province.

The dog, who was injured during the mission that killed Baghdadi, visited the White House on Monday and met President Trump in his Oval Office.

It later appeared before the White House press corps in the Rose Garden along with Trump, the First Lady Melania and Vice President Mike Pence.