Donald Trump heaves a sigh of relief as Judge blocks tell-all memoir by President’s niece

A New York judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's niece from publishing a tell-all memoir about the first family, a media report said on Wednesday.

Mary Trump's upcoming book, "Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man", is due to be published on July 28, said the BBC report.

The book claims to reveal "a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse".

But on Tuesday a judge granted a restraining order to Mary Trump's uncle, the President's brother, Robert.

Robert Trump's lawyer, Charles Harder, cheered the ruling, and said: "We look forward to vigorously litigating this case and will seek the maximum remedies available by law for the enormous damages caused by Mary Trump's breach of contract and (publisher) Simon & Schuster's intentional interference with that contract.

"Short of corrective action to immediately cease their egregious conduct, we will pursue this case to the very end."

But lawyers for Mary Trump have said that they will immediately appeal against Tuesday's ruling, the BBC report said.

"The trial court's temporary restraining order is only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment," said her lawyer, Ted Boutrous.

"This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting President in an election year, should not be supressed even for one day."