Donald Trump congratulates Justin Trudeau for his 'wonderful, hard-fought victory'

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his "wonderful and hard-fought victory" in the election.

"Congratulations to @JustinTrudeau on a wonderful and hard-fought victory. Canada is well served. I look forward to working with you toward the betterment of both of our countries!" Trump tweeted.

Trump's congratulatory tweet came after CBC and CTV news projected that Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party would to return to power, but as a minority government -- which would be a partnership with one or more other parties.