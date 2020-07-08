Donald 'Munna Bhai' Trump: Niece claims POTUS paid proxy to take an exam

In a hilarious scene in Rajkumar Hirani's 2003 film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Sanjay Dutt (Munna) forces a doctor to take the medical entrance exam for him while he enjoys playing carrom with the doctor's father. In the movie, Munna does so to fulfil his father's dream of him to become a doctor.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump did a 'Munna Bhai' even before the film released. Reportedly, Trump paid a proxy to take a standardized college entrance exam for him in high school.

Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece in a tell-all book scheduled to be published next week, revealed that the President paid someone to take the SAT, an entrance exam used by most U.S. universities, in his place.

In the book titled 'Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man', Mary wrote, "The high score the proxy earned for him helped the young Mr. Trump to later gain admittance as an undergraduate to the University of Pennsylvania's prestigious Wharton business school," reported the The New York Times, citing a manuscript of the book.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday, told reporters at the White House that it was a family matter, reported Reuters. "It's a book of falsehoods and that's about it," she added.