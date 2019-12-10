Does he want India to take Muslim refugees from Pakistan? Twitter confused by Imran's take on Citizenship Bill

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's tweet condemning the Citizenship Amendment Bill has baffled many people on social media.
"We strongly condemn Indian Lok Sabha citizenship legislation which violates all norms of int human rights law & bilateral agreements with Pak. It is part of the RSS "Hindu Rashtra" design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi Govt (sic)" he had tweeted.
Soon after his tweet, people on social media began criticising Khan.
Many have wondered what "international human rights laws" and "bilateral agreements" he is referring to. Others still pointed out that Pakistan too faces problems with regards to crimes against minorities.
Take a look at some of the responses on the social media platform:
On Monday the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha.
According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.
Home Minister Amit Shah had introduced the Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday. It was passed with 311 members favouring it and 80 voting against it. The bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for its nod.
Shah while introducing the bill had made it clear that people belonging to any religion should not have any fear under Prime Minister Narendra Modi government as he asserted that the bill will give relief to those minorities who have been living a painful life after facing persecution in neighbouring countries.
Shah asserted that the bill has the "endorsement of 130 crore Indian citizens" and rejected suggestions that the measure is anti-Muslims, saying it will give rights to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
